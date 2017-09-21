Stocks pull back from record highs

Stocks tick lower at the open as investors continue to digest yesterday's FOMC policy statement; Dow -0.1% , S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

As expected, the Fed voted to leave interest rates unchanged while still calling for another rate hike this year and three rate hikes in 2018; the CME FedWatch Tool now places the chances of a December rate hike at 73.4%, up from 53.6% last week.

Most European markets are higher, with France's CAC +0.6% and Germany's DAX +0.4% but U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.2% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2 %.

In corporate news, Nvidia -2.2% following a report that Telsa, which already uses NVDA hardware for its auto-pilot functionality, is working with AMD ( +2.3% ) for a self-driving chip.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield lower by 2 bps at 2.26% and the two-year yield down one basis point at 1.43%.

U.S. crude oil -1.1% at $50.13/bbl, pulling back from multi-month highs ahead of tomorrow's OPEC meeting, where oil producers will discuss the state of the current supply cut agreement.

Still ahead: leading economic indicators, EIA natural gas inventory