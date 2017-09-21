Microsoft announces Ford AR expansion; new retail store coming to London?

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces Ford has expanded testing of Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets to help designers create model vehicles on top of an existing vehicle using augmented reality.

AR headsets sell far fewer units than the more consumer-friendly VR headsets but IDC sees the commercial segment as the largest opportunity for augmented reality products. IDC expects commercial shipments to represent over 80% of all AR headset shipments within 5 years.

In real estate news, RetailWeek reports that Microsoft plans to open its first store in the UK and Europe. The company is pursuing a building in the popular shopping venue

Oxford Circus that’s currently occupied by United Colours of Benetton. Microsoft wants to sign a 10-year lease.

