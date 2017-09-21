Eros International -12.9% after monthlong run

Shorts may be back in charge of trading in Eros International (NYSE:EROS), down 12.9% on relatively robust trading so far this morning.

Shares had climbed from $6.85 on Aug. 15 to $15.15 at yesterday's closing. Short percentage of float has climbed to about 52% of float.

The company this hour has dropped a release saying it's sealed a content aggregation deal with Dharma Productions, netting it licensing rights to two of Dharma's latest releases along with 11 catalog films. It has non-exclusive rights for the films in all territories outside India.