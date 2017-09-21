MiMedx fights back, sues Capital Forum for libel; shares continue slide, down 9%

Embattled MiMedx (MDXG -8.6% ) has filed a lawsuit against The Capital Forum accusing it of libel, slander, defamation, false light, tortious interference with business relations and violations of the Lanham Act. The company's action stems from an article published on September 7 by investigative news group insinuating that the Department of Veterans Affairs was investigating the company.

Shares have lost ~ 35% of their value this month amidst allegations that the company shipped excess product to distributors in order to goose sales, a tactic called channel stuffing.