Amazon bringing 2K jobs to NYC by 2019

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to bring over 2K jobs to New York City and 6K to the state by 2019.

Amazon plans to open a 360K square foot office in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards development project next year.

The facility will become the new home for the company’s advertising team but full-time positions will also go up for AWS and Amazon Fashion.

Amazon continues to search for the location of its previously announced second headquarters.

A CNBC source says the New York employment plans were decided before the second headquarters and shouldn’t be seen as an endorsement or hint that NYC will house HQ2.

Amazon shares are down nearly 1% .

