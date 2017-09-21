PTAB ruling bolsters Lipocine's position in patent dispute with Clarus Therapeutics; shares ahead 2%

Thinly traded nano cap Lipocine (LPCN +2% ) is up in early trading on increased volume after it announced a favorable ruling by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) regarding its dispute with Clarus Therapeutics.

The PTAB granted its motion to deny Clarus' previously accorded priority date for its U.S. Patent No. 8,828,428 ('428 patent), establishing a new priority date of April 16, 2014. The PTAB also granted Clarus' motion to deny Lipocine its according priority date for its U.S. Patent Application No. 14/713,692 ('692 Application), setting May 15, 2015 as the date for the application. The decision means that Clarus is the senior party and Lipocine the junior party.

All other motions were denied. A conference call with the PTAB is set for October 4 to discuss the next steps.

Lipocine believes the PTAB ruling strengthens its position related to TRT candidate TLANDO (formerly LPCN 1021). About a year ago, a Delaware district court dismissed Clarus' patent infringement lawsuit related to the '428 patent.