Veritone +17% as AI platform awarded best of IBC

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) has jumped 17% to a new all-time high the morning after its artificial intelligence solution came away with the "best of show" award at IBC.

The product, aiWARE, is a multi-engine platform that runs in a Quantum StorNext-managed environment.

The result allows customers of the media-software company to leverage the power of cognitive engines in areas including object recognition, optical character recognition and transcription to get new value from existing video and audio without the requirement to move it to the cloud.