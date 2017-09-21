FDA warns on liver risk of Intercept's Ocaliva if dosed incorrectly; shares slip 6%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -6.3% ) is under pressure on the news that the FDA has issued a warning that incorrect dosing of PBC med Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) in certain patients with moderate-to-severe decreases in liver function could drastically increase the risk of liver injury and death.

Patients with moderate-to-severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B and C) should be started with 5 mg of Ocaliva once per week, rather than once daily for other PBC patients (can be increased to 10 mg twice weekly, if needed). The maximum dose for other PBC patients is 10 mg daily.

The agency is working with the company to address the safety issue.

