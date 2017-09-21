Ericsson -1.1% as Carnegie cuts to Sell

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is 1.1% lower in U.S. trading today following a downgrade to Sell from Carnegie, which says a rollout of 5G technology won't provide enough of a lift to the company's revenue base.

The company has more restructuring charges ahead, and Carnegie has a muted view on operator spending, R&D investment and a continuing tough competitive environment.

Carnegie has cut EPS estimates for the next two years by 51% and 31% respectively, and has trimmed its price target to 39 kroner from 53 kroner (now implying 12% downside from current pricing). (h/t Bloomberg)