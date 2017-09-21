Calgon Carbon cut to Sell at Janney, as foreign purchase poses risk

Calgon Carbon (CCC +62.1% ) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral by Janney analysts following the company's proposed $1.3B takeover by Japan chemical maker Kuraray.

The deal offers a 63% premium, and Janney thinks Kuraray overpaid for the shares and sees additional risk "given that CCC has a specialty carbon business that supplies the U.S. military with gas masks and other personal protection items, so a foreign buyer could be an issue for U.S. government approval."