TSMC competitor cries antitrust violation; TSMC and Himax supplying iPhone X?

GlobalFoundries asks European antitrust regulators to investigate competitor Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM) for unfair competition.

GlobalFoundries says TSMC has unfairly used loyalty and bundled rebates, exclusivity clauses, and penalties to prevent customers from switching to the competition.

According to IC Insights, TSMC held 58% of the foundry market last year and comes in third in terms of chipmakers behind only Samsung and Intel.

TSMC spokesperson denial: “Any accusation that TSMC threatens or harms customers is absolutely baseless, and we will vigorously defend our hard-earned trust and our most valued reputation.”

GlobalFoundries comment: “It is prudent for the regulator to monitor behaviors more closely and GlobalFoundries will naturally support regulatory agencies as they take a closer look at this key industrial sector for Europe and the world.”

European regulators had no comment.

In other TSMC news, Brightwire reports that the company and Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) will supply sensors for the iPhone X that an analyst alleges hasn’t started final production yet.

