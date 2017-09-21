Neuralstem and Aradigm spike, equity offerings on the way?

Thinly traded nano caps Neuralstem (CUR +17.3% ) and Aradigm (ARDM +18.7% ) are both up on increased volume on no particular news, consistent with recent activity that presaged equity offerings.

At the end of June, Neuralstem had $11.4M in quick assets and is consuming over $4M per quarter in operations. In late July, it raised ~$6M via an offering of stock and warrants.

Aradigm's quick asset balance at the end of June was $12.0M, but it made ~$2.0M from operations in Q2. Operations consumed cash of $11.6M in H1. (Both sourced from recent 10-Qs).