BYD chief confident on EV evolution in China

BYD Group (OTCPK:BYDDF, OTCPK:BYDDY) Chairman Wang Chuanfu is confident that China will hit its electric vehicles timetables on or ahead of schedule.

"Various governments have announced timetables to end the sale of fossil fuel cars and this is putting pressure on everyone else," he said in Shanghai today.

The comments by the BYD boss are just the latest boost in confidence that Beijing is serious about its electrification talk and goes a step further than GM CEO Mary Barra's recent statements.

China has a goal for electric and plug-in hybrids to account for at least 20% of sales by 2025.

