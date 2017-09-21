Stifel analyst thinks Ambarella appears in new Nest doorbell (update)

Stifel analyst Kevin Cassidy thinks Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) products appear in the newly announced Nest Hello video doorbell.

Cassidy notes that Ambarella tech appears in Ring, a competing Wi-Fi video doorbell priced at $179. Nest hasn’t released the pricing for Hello but Cassidy expects a similar number.

Cassidy maintains a Buy rating on Ambarella and $52 price target.

Previously: Nest reveals new home security system, video doorbell (Sept. 20)

Update: Rory Dowdell points out that Ambarella's official Twitter retweeted a SlashGear story about the Nest Hello, which indicates Ambarella does appear in the product.