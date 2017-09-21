Square expands board, adds Intel AI VP

Square (NYSE:SQ) increases the size of its board to 10 directors and appoints Intel’s Naveen Rao to the board.

Rao serves as the Corporate VP and GM of the AI Products Group at Intel.

Square CEO Jack Dorsey on the appointment: “Machine learning and deep learning are crucial to our continued innovation and growth. Naveen’s expertise will be hugely helpful to Square as we continue to integrate these technologies into every aspect of our business to ultimately better serve our customers.”

Square shares are down 0.84% .

