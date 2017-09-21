Valero says Port Arthur fire released 1M pounds of emissions

Valero Energy (VLO +0.6% ) says the Tuesday fire at its Port Arthur, Tex,, refinery released nearly 1M lbs. of emissions into the air, mostly from smoke caused by the burning oil.

The fire, which lasted about three hours, originated from an oil storage tank at the refining complex, but the cause remains under investigation; the refinery was shuttered during Hurricane Harvey but had restarted in recent days and was operating at nearly 50% capacity.

The data makes it clear the fire was a huge emissions event, even though the data is preliminary and self reported, says the director of Environment Texas in Austin.

Refineries, petrochemical plants and other industrial operations spewed ~2.6M lbs. of pollutants into the air during Harvey-related shutdowns and accidents in the nearby Houston area.