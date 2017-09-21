Honeywell could unveil surprise portfolio shakeup, Deutsche Bank says

Honeywell (HON +1.6% ) is higher as Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating on the stock with a $154 price target, as the firm expects news from HON's presentation of its portfolio review next month before reporting earnings on Oct. 20.

DB believes most of investors anticipate the review as a non-event, with HON likely to retain its Aerospace business and perhaps fine-tune other parts of the portfolio, but the firm thinks the company may separate up to 30% of its profits.

If HON opts to sell or spin off of its Turbochargers unit and most of its Home and Building Technologies businesses, the firm estimates shares could rise by 14% or more, unlocking potentially up to $20B in equity value.