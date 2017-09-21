Capital One started at Sell by Piper Jaffray, citing eroding margins

Capital One (COF -0.7% ) is initiated with a Sell rating and an $81 price target at Piper Jaffray, which says the company is stuck in a cyclical downtrend, marked by intense competition, eroding margins and credit loss rates continuing to move back toward historical levels.

Despite higher rates and loosening underwriting standards, Piper Jaffray says COF's margins have not expanded, noting that net interest margin remains subdued due to rising debt costs, an elevated loan/deposit ratio and above average deposit betas.

"While we believe COF is building one of the better deposit gathering franchises, the near-term headwinds on asset yields from intense competition will likely keep margins capped," Piper says.