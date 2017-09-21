Consumer staples underperform after Dr Pepper warning

Consumer staples are weak after Dr Pepper Snapple lowers its profit forecast due in part to supply issues resulting from the string of natural disasters in the Caribbean, U.S. and Mexico.

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog warns that similar disruptions could hit other consumer staples names such as Clorox (CLX -2% ), PepsiCo (PEP -0.3% ), Kimberly-Clark (KMB -1.2% ), Church & Dwight (CHD -1.8% ) and Procter & Gamble (PG -1.6% ) (per Bloomberg).

The list of staples stocks retreating today include Coty (COTY -3.4% ), Avon Products (AVP -3% ), Estee Lauder (EL -1.6% ), Unilever (UN -1.4% ), Energizer (ENR -1% ) and Molson Coors (TAP -0.9% ).

Previously: Dr Pepper trims profit guidance (Sept. 21)