CCleaner malware targeted top tech companies

Hijacked security software CCleaner was targeting the networks of 18 top tech companies, reports Wired.

The hacked version of Avast’s software was installed on 700K computers and tried to use backdoors in those computers to access the networks of Intel, Google, Linksys, Cisco, and Microsoft, to name a few.

Cisco Talos research manager Craig Williams says in about half the cases the hackers were able to find a compromised machine on the company’s network and installed additional malware.

Avast tells TechCrunch in a statement, “We are not excluding any possibility. It is possible that this was the result of a State level attack or industrial espionage. However, rather than speculate, we are focused on working with law enforcement to identify the perpetrators and prevent any damage caused by a second stage payload.”

Cybersecurity ETFs: HACK, CIBR, HAKK.