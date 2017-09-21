Apple TV lacks Dolby Atmos, YouTube 4K; Apple Pay comes to ALDI

The new Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) TV 4K doesn’t ship with Dolby Atmos surround sound support or support for 4K HDR YouTube videos.

The Verge’s comprehensive review of the Apple TV 4K reports that Apple says “the lack of Atmos isn’t a hardware limitation, and that support is on the roadmap.”

The lack of YouTube 4K comes down to the fact that Apple doesn’t support the VP9 video coding format in either the TV or Safari browsers both mobile and Mac. Apple hasn’t revealed when this support could happen.

In better Apple news, grocery store chain ALDI announces that its nearly 1700 stores across the U.S. now accept Apple Pay.

Apple shares are down 1.39% after sliding yesterday following a statement on Watch connectivity issues, soft iPhone 8 pre-order estimates, and an analyst's suggestion that the iPhone X hasn't started final production.

