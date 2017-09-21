UBS weighs in on Mattel

UBS digs into the details of Mattel's (MAT -0.1% ) new amendment to its credit agreement, which included removing a debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio requirement. The move by Mattel followed closely on the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy filing.

Analyst Arpine Kocharyan: "Given Mattel had to renegotiate covenants twice over the past 6 months, we believe the most recent amendment 1) reflects uncertainty from TRU Chapter 11 filing in the back half; 2) aims to leave some latitude for new CEO at Mattel to implement a reinvestment plan."

Mattel SEC 8-K filing