Facebook Messenger adds AI-powered Fandango ticketing

Facebook (FB -0.2% ) today is rolling out three integrations in its Messenger app, including a deal where Fandango jumps in with an offer to buy movie tickets if it thinks you're discussing a film date.

The company's "M" assistant "listens in" on chats, and when a movie title comes up with seeming interest in showtimes or locations, it will offer a direct link to buy tickets or watch trailers on ticketing service Fandango.

Facebook had an existing connection to Fandango via its flagship social network product and a chatbot on Messenger, but the new integration is the deepest yet. The feature can be muted by users, or they can conduct secret conversations such that AI bots can't listen in.

The company also launched integrations for suggesting GIF sharing and quick replies.

The company had decided in July to expand advertising in the Messenger product to a global audience.