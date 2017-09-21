MusclePharm up 19%, capital raise in the offing?

MusclePharm (OTCPK:MSLP +19.2% ) is the latest thinly traded nano cap to jump on higher volume on no particular news.

Shares are still mired in a long-term downtrend and had lost ~45% of their value since May before today's action.

The stock's behavior may presage an equity offering. At the end of June, the company only had $3.6M in the bank and operations are consuming $2M - 3M per quarter.

Previously: MusclePharm 2016 revenues down 21%, net loss narrows 93%; restructuring process completed; shares ease 5% (March 15)