Bose headphones with Google Assistant launch today for $350

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Bose officially announce QC 35 II noise cancelling headphones equipped with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Google instructs users to connect the headphones to a smartphone through Bluetooth then launch the Assistant app and follow the directions. The Assistant is then ready to go at a button push.

The QC35 II headphones launch today for $349.95. The headphones will release in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, and Australia.

