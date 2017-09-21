BG Staffing completes acquisition of Smart Resources

BG Staffing (NYSEMKT:BGSF) recently completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of privately held Smart Resources for $6M cash and certain earn out provisions. Texas Capital Bank acted as a lead agent and provided financing for the acquisition through BG's existing credit facility.

Smart Resources has a 23-year history of serving the Chicago market with exemplary temporary and direct hire finance & accounting staffing. The company had revenues of ~$13.2M for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016.

CEO L. Allen Baker: "The completion of the Smart Resources acquisition builds on our strategic plan to increase our Professional staffing services and expand our Finance & Accounting offerings into the Chicago metroplex. With the addition of the Smart Resources offices, BG now operates 64 offices in 26 states. We extend a warm welcome to the Smart Resources staff employees, consultants and customers."

Shares +1.75%.

Press Release