Anadarko wins praise for $2.5B stock buyback program, shares +7%

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +7.2% ) surges to the top of the S&P 500 leaderboard following news of its $2.5B share buyback program through the end of 2018, including plans to repurchase $1B before the end of 2017.

The buyback program is praised by Drexel Hamilton analysts, who also point to APC's “strong balance sheet," relatively high margins and $6B in cash, adding that the buybacks were a “positive signal that [the company] remains focused on creating value not just through... merely drilling for growth's sake... or M&A at any price." The firm reiterates its Buy rating and $100 price target.

Evercore ISI says APC's move is positive for both fundamentals and sentiment surrounding the company and for the E&P sector, and that the company is reacting to the shifting environment while showing growth will not come at any price; the firm rates APC at Outperform with a $62 target.

Morgan Stanley notes that APC also improved its 2018 upstream outlook, and speculates that APC is re-examining whether its current guidance for long-term production growth provides strong shareholder value given current crude oil prices.

Stanley says APC’s announcement is "a harbinger for incremental capital discipline and transparency among E&Ps that could both improve valuations and modestly reduce the 2018 production growth outlook."