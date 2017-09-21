PSEG +2% as Morgan Stanley upgrades

Public Service Enterprise (PEG +2.2% ) is higher after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $53 price target, believing the power company's risk-reward profile is "skewed heavily to the upside" given the stock's YTD underperformance vs. peers and several constructive regulatory initiatives that are pending.

Stanley sees PEG as a well-run company with a high growth utility and quality merchant power business, and best-in-class 9% utility growth, supported by merchant free cash flow and a robust infrastructure investment plan.

The firm thinks PEG's current stock price reflects very limited value for power despite its strong investment grade credit metrics, which is at an unchanged 25% free cash flow yield.