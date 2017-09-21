Toshiba releases chip unit sale details, plans to continue with Fab 6

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) releases official details about the sale of its chip unit to the Bain-led consortium.

Toshiba will sell all shares of Toshiba Memory Corporation to K.K. Pangea, a special purpose entity containing Bain and its affiliates, and will invest about $3.1B into Pangea.

Notably, the government-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Development Bank of Japan aren’t currently involved in the agreement but both “have expressed their interest in investing in Pangea or TMC at a later time.”

Toshiba hopes to complete the sale before March since that’s the deadline for covering losses or facing Tokyo delisting. When the sale completes, Toshiba will record a $9.5B improvement to its pre-tax FY17 consolidated income.

In other Toshiba news, the company plans to continue alone with its Fab 6 plans despite Western Digital's (NYSE:WDC) request for arbitration. Toshiba says Phase 1 of the fab will complete next summer and that the fab "will be a unilateral investment by Toshiba following SanDisk's unwillingness to agree to reasonable commercial terms."

Western Digital shares are down 0.46% aftermarket.

