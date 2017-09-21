CBS opts in to Nielsen's out-of-home ratings tracking

CBS (CBS -0.4% ) has signed on to use Nielsen's (NLSN +0.3% ) out-of-home measurement, joining a list of broadcasters who may see benefits from more detailed tracking of sports viewing in bars, restaurants and airports.

That could be a significant different for big events: For this NCAA Men's Final Four, out-of-home viewing was estimated to provide a near-19% lift (some 1.1M additional viewers per game).

"Nielsen's Out-of-Home service has been discussed primarily with regards to sports, but we are pleased this agreement covers all of the Network's programming and that Nielsen is moving in the right direction as it pertains to measuring the total audience," says CBS Chief Research Officer David Poltrack.