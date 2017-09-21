Exxon's Baytown, Beaumont refineries begin fuels production

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says its Baytown and Beaumont refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast have begun producing fuels at a reduced rate, with crude oil and refined product pipelines in the area restarting, as the recovery from Hurricane Harvey continues.

XOM-operated crude oil and refined product pipelines to and from the Baytown refinery are in service, and pipeline services to all XOM throughput and exchange terminals have been restored, and fuel supplies available to consumers largely have returned to normal levels.