GGP chief financial officer retiring in March

GGP (NYSE:GGP) says Michael Berman is retiring from his posts as executive VP and chief financial officer, effective no later than March 1, 2018.

It's appointed Heath Fear as executive VP, Finance, effective Nov. 6. And Fear will take over the role of executive VP and CFO on Berman's retirement.

Fear was most recently CFO at Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI), where he's resigning that post; he had spent 12 years with GGP prior to that.

At RPAI, CEO Steven Grimes will take over as interim CFO.