Hyperdynamics sticks with Guinea despite well failure, partner exit

Hyperdynamics (OTCQX:HDYN) says its remains optimistic about its drilling program offshore Guinea despite failing to strike oil at its Fatala-1 well and the exit of its 50/50 partner South Atlantic Petroleum, which says it will assign its stake to HDYN without cost.

HDYN says it will ask Guinea's government for a two-year appraisal period under its oil and gas production sharing contract, as it believes its work at the Fatala prospect area "implies the presence of commercially exploitable resources."

This after HDYN earlier reported that the Fatala-1 well "did not yield oil shows above oil-based mud signature during drilling or from an analysis of the cuttings taken from the well."