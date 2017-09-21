Versartis' lead candidate VRS-317 flunks late-stage study; shares poised for significant drop

Thinly traded small cap Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) is set for a tumble after reporting negative results in a Phase 3 clinical trial, VELOCITY, assessing lead candidate somavaratan (VRS-317) for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

The study failed to achieve its primary endpoint of non-inferiority (no worse than) to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Genotropin (somatatropin [rDNA origin] for injection) in the intent-to-treat population, but did demonstrate non-inferiority in the per-protocol population.

CEO Jay Shepard says, “We are very surprised and disappointed to learn the outcome of the VELOCITY trial. Somavaratan showed height velocity in the range we had hoped, but it was not sufficient to demonstrate non-inferiority in this trial. We have done an initial analysis of the top-line data and are continuing to thoroughly review the results to gain greater insight into the trial outcome. We plan to provide a corporate update later this year. I would like to thank the investigators, pediatric GHD patients and families that participated in the VELOCITY trial.”

Trading, currently suspended, will resume at 5:00 pm ET.

