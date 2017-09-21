Express Scripts rains on Novartis' Kymriah parade, calls for new models to pay for "extremely expensive" treatments

In a blog post, Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) Chief Medical Officer Steve Miller, M.D., extols the promise of gene therapies but adds that the extremely high prices warrant a new approach to paying for them.

Citing Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) $475K price tag for recently approved blood cancer therapy Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), he cites value-based contracting as an effective way to ensure that payers and patients aren't "on the hook" when a treatment is not effective. Other ideas include paying over time, establishing insurer risk pools and financing one-time payments.