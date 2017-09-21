Dow breaks streak of nine straight record high closes

Declines in tech and consumer staple stocks stopped the major indexes’ run of recent gains amid below average volume due to the start of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

Some observers attributed today's stall to lingering uncertainty after the Fed suggested yesterday that it was open to a possible interest rate increase in December.

Nine of the 11 S&P industry groups settled in the red, with consumer staples the weakest sector (-1%) and extending its week-to-date loss to 2.1%.

The top-weighted tech group (-0.6%) also came in lower, with Apple tumbling another 1.7% to stretch its week-to-date loss to 4.1%.

Financials (+0.2%) ticked higher for the group's ninth win in the last 10 sessions, a run that has lifted the sector by 6.9% during the period.

U.S. Treasury prices finished little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield ending unchanged at 2.28% while the two-year yield lost a basis point to 2.28%.

November U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.3% to $50.557/bbl; gold tumbled 1.2% to $1,294.70/oz.