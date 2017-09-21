Aecom sets $1B buyback program, clarifies capital allocation

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has set up a $1B stock repurchase authorization as part of an update on its capital allocation policy.

The company plans to allocate substantially all of its free cash flow to debt reduction until it gets to a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5, which it expects by the end of fiscal 2018.

Hitting that mark then means diverting FCF to the buybacks.

The company says acquisitions will be limited to "strategic, niche targets" that won't affect that 2.5x target.

Aecom's generated $1.9B in free cash flow over the past three years.