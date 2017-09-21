Bloomberg: ILG facing activist pressure for merger deal

ILG Inc. (NASDAQ:ILG) bumped 2.1% higher in today's trade after Bloomberg reported that the timeshare operator is facing activist pressure to strike a merger deal with Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC).

Activist investor FrontFour Capital disclosed a 2% position in ILG in May and urged the company to merge its operations with VAC at a meaningful premium; according to the report, FrontFour likely would run a dissident slate of board nominees at ILG’s annual general meeting early next year if a deal is not reached.

ILG CEO Craig Nash, who is said to have high valuation expectations and a desire to play a role at the combined company, may be holding up a deal.