Chang charged with insider trading in AFOP's sale to Corning

Peter Chang, the founder of Alliance Fiber Optic Products, has been charged with insider trading connected to the 2016 sale of his company to Corning (NYSE:GLW).

The SEC says Chang used secret accounts to profit from nonpublic information tied to the sale, and he faces related criminal charges as well.

A combination of illicit profits and avoided losses (from a pair of negative earnings announcements) netted Chang $2M, the SEC says.

Chang stood to gain about $30M from the $305M sale of AFOP to Corning. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5M fine on criminal charges, and the SEC is seeking the return of the $2M in question plus interest and penalties, and to bar Chang from serving as an officer or director in a public company.