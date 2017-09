General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) says its Electric Boat subsidiary was awarded a $5.1B contract to complete the design of the lead Columbia-class submarine, the U.S. Navy's next-generation ballistic missile submarine.

Construction of the lead submarine is scheduled to begin in fall 2020; the Navy plans to build a fleet of 12 new SSBNs.

The new contract follows a five-year, $1.85B award received in 2012 to perform research and development work for the Navy's new class of ballistic missile submarines.

DoD contract news