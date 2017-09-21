Database firm MongoDB files for initial public offering

Open-source database firm MongoDB has filed for its initial public offering with a placeholder registration for $100M.

It's looking to list on Nasdaq under the symbol MDB.

For the six months ended July 31, it posted total revenue of $67.99M, up 51% over the same period in 2016; Subscription revenues were $61.7M (up 53.5%), and services revenues were $6.27M (up 27.8%).

Net loss was $45.77M, only slightly higher than the prior year's loss of $45.33M.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Barclays are leading the offering for the firm.