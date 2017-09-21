DowDuPont opens Texas ethylene, plastics plants

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) says it has commissioned its new ethylene and plastics plants in Freeport, Tex., part of Dow Chemical's previously announced $6B Gulf Coast investment program on projects to utilize low-cost U.S. shale gas feedstock.

DWDP says both the 1.5M metric tons/year ethylene plant and 400K tons/year polyethylene plant are now in operation and expected to reach full production rates during Q4.

DWDP also confirms plans to expand nameplate capacity of the ethylene plant to 2 M tons/year, which it says will support the proposed construction of another PE unit as part of its next $4B wave of investments over the next five years to expand its U.S . petrochemicals manufacturing business.