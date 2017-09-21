Duke Energy refusing access to coal ash disaster maps, groups say

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is refusing online access to federally mandated maps showing the scope of the disaster that would result if a coal ash pit burst and spilled its toxic waste, two environmental law groups say, adding that DUK is the only U.S. electric utility that has failed to provide the dam safety information.

Southern Environmental Law Center and Earthjustice say they are planning a federal lawsuit to force DUK to disclose the information withheld for more than a dozen of the company's sites in Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Separately, DUK unveils plans to spend $30M by 2019 on the first utility-scale battery storage projects in North Carolina, proposing to install systems in Asheville and Hot Springs.