CVS moves to restrict access to opioid painkillers

CVS says it will begin limiting the duration and dose of some prescriptions for opioid painkillers in an effort to combat the growing addiction problem.

Troyen Brennan, CVS’s chief medical officer, tells WSJ the company will limit opioid prescriptions to seven days or less for certain patients with acute pain - a big change, since many CVS-covered patients with acute pain receive opioid prescriptions for 20 days or more - and limit patients with chronic pain to a maximum daily dose of 90 MMEs.

CVS and other health care companies have been accused of helping fuel the addiction crisis through their handling of opioid painkillers; CVS last year paid $3.5M to settle federal allegations that 50 of its pharmacies in New England filled forged prescriptions for painkillers.

CVS manages medications for nearly 90M people, or ~28% of the U.S. population, through its Caremark unit and runs 9,700 retail pharmacies nationwide.