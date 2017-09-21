Telia to pay $965M to settle Uzbek bribery claims

Sweden's Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY) is going to pay almost $1B to settle long-running claims tied to an Uzbekistan bribery investigation that wrapped up a few telecoms.

The company is paying $965M to U.S. and Dutch authorities after being charged with paying about $331M in bribes to Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of former Uzbek president Islam Karimov, for the purposes of entering that country's market and gaining telecom assets.

The settlement brings an end to an "unfortunate chapter," says CEO Johan Dennelind.

Dutch telecom VimpelCom (now Veon) agreed in February 2016 to pay $795M in penalties tied to Uzbek bribery.

