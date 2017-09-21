Trade Desk adds features to Connected TV ad offering

The Trade Desk (TTD -0.5% ) has expanded its Connected TV product, adding audience targeting and attribution to its platform targeting cord-cutters.

Advertisers gain the ability to target consumers in a CTV environment using first- and third-party data, The Trade Desk says, and they can measure effectiveness using both digital and traditional metrics (such as video completion rate, gross ratings points and attributed view-through conversions).

They can also retarget commercials across viewers' other devices.

The Trade Desk expects 22M U.S. cord-cutters in 2017, up 33% Y/Y.