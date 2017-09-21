Bloomberg: HPE cutting 5,000 jobs by year's end

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) plans to cut about 10% of its staff to lower expenses, according to Bloomberg sources.

The cuts will impact at least 5,000 workers both domestically and abroad and will happen before the end of the year.

During the Q3 conference call earlier this month, CFO Tim Stonesifer said HPE has a gross savings target of $1.5B over the next three years.

HPE shares are up 0.65% aftermarket.

