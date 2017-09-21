Boeing wins $11B 787 deal from Turkish Air

Turkish Air says it plans to purchase 40 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787-9 Dreamliners in a deal valued at nearly $11B before the usual discounts.

The deal demonstrates continued interest from the airline industry in mid-sized twin-aisle aircraft even as sales taper for planes that seat more than 400 travelers.

Boeing has landed 82 firm orders for the 787 YTD, which could rise if it formalizes additional commitments such as the one for eight 787 Dreamliners announced by Malaysia’s Prime Minister during a U.S. visit this month.