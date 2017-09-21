N. Korea threatens to test nuclear bomb over Pacific; futures slip

Earlier today, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un - responding to Trump's UN speech yesterday - called the president "mentally deranged," and threatened to make the U.S. "pay dearly."

This evening, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho escalated the rhetoric, saying his country might consider testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean (as reported by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency).

Asian markets are somewhat rattled, with S. Korea down 0.7% and the Nikkei off 0.3% .