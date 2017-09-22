Fed officials to talk shop

Fedspeak day: It's time to talk shop after the FOMC set October as the month to begin trimming the central bank's balance sheet earlier this week.

San Francisco Fed president John Williams is scheduled to speak today at the Swiss National Bank Research Conference 2017. Kansas City Fed president Esther George delivers the keynote speech at an oil conference in Oklahoma City, while Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan takes questions at the same event.

